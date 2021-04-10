Chendell Marie Cole Currence, 33, of Horner, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.She was born in Oak Harbor, Whidbey Island, WA, on June 13, 1987, a daughter of Jonna Lynn Cole Melton and Jeffery Charles Farley.After sharing 11 years together, Chendell said “I Do” to the love of her life, Rickey Lee Currence on August 27, 2018. Together they shared the joys of life and raising their children and for the last decade had not been apart for more than five days.Chendell is survived by her mother, Jonna Melton and husband, David, of Jane Lew; father, Jeffery Farley and wife, Jennifer of McKean, PA; husband, Rickey Currence of Horner; one son, Dalton Currence; two step-children: Michael Currence of Asheville, NC, and Haylee Currence of Horner; five siblings: Brooke Mills of Ellamore, Brett Farley and Morgan Farley both of McKean, PA, and Regan Melton and Hadley Melton both of Jane Lew; paternal grandparents: Charles and Diana Farley of McKean, PA; step-grandfather, Stephen Wolf of Boulder, CO; and maternal great-grandfather: William Willis of Costa Mesa, CA; several nieces and nephews; a father-of-the-heart, Jeffrie Mills of Weston; and grandmother-of-the-heart, Patricia Mills of Buckhannon.Chendell was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by her maternal grandmother, Patricia Lou Yazzie; maternal great-grandmother, Judith Willis; and one uncle, Seth Wolf.After graduating from Buckhannon-Upshur High School in 2005, Chendell attended Pastry School in Raleigh, NC where she studied to become a pastry and cake decorator. She previously worked at Panera Bread and Sam’s Club in Raleigh, NC, where she gained her passion for pastries. After her marriage to Rickey, Chendell spent most of her days caring for their home and home-schooling their children. She also aided Rickey with booking jobs and record keeping for his business, Electrical Heroes LLC. Chendell was a talented artist and painter. She had never met a stranger and her huge compassionate heart made her stand up for others in need.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to aid with final expenses and sent directly to Pat Boyle Funeral Home, PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV, 26378.Due to the State Regulations for COVID-19, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 7 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. Following services Chendell’s request for cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Chendell Marie Cole Currence. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

