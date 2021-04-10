Advertisement

Health officials report 455 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 455 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Saturday.

It brings the total count to 145,754.

A total of 654,961 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 451,677 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Saturday bringing the death count to 2,742.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Ohio County, a 65-year old female from Taylor County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 73-year old female from Harrison County.

“In the last 24 hours, we have lost another five West Virginians. Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state. I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 7,206 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,329), Berkeley (11,196), Boone (1,820), Braxton (849), Brooke (2,084), Cabell (8,529), Calhoun (261), Clay (428), Doddridge (531), Fayette (3,166), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,221), Greenbrier (2,560), Hampshire (1,662), Hancock (2,671), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,296), Jackson (1,860), Jefferson (4,208), Kanawha (13,643), Lewis (1,122), Lincoln (1,377), Logan (2,976), Marion (4,038), Marshall (3,223), Mason (1,915), McDowell (1,449), Mercer (4,467), Mineral (2,711), Mingo (2,366), Monongalia (8,830), Monroe (1,042), Morgan (1,049), Nicholas (1,436), Ohio (3,962), Pendleton (675), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (627), Preston (2,777), Putnam (4,699), Raleigh (5,904), Randolph (2,477), Ritchie (650), Roane (561), Summers (742), Taylor (1,175), Tucker (521), Tyler (668), Upshur (1,806), Wayne (2,788), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,531), Wyoming (1,868).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Morgantown man shot, police looking for suspect
During the pursuit, Jackson nearly hit a Clarksburg Police cruiser head on in front of...
Man arrested after pursuit by Clarksburg Police
Gavin Jackson
Trinity’s Jackson forced to grow up fast on & off the court
Elizabeth Marie Saxton
Ritchie County woman facing charges after baby dies during at-home birth
West Virginia State Capitol
Gov. Justice calls on delegate to apologize after behavior that “mimicked a mob”

Latest News

A large crowd gathered in Charleston Friday night at the scene where KJ Taylor's life was taken.
Vigil held for Capital High student killed in shooting
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant will close on July 31st.
USW Welcomes West Virginia House Passage of H.R. 24
Carissa's Caution: Turning a tragedy into an important lesson for others
Carissa’s Caution Turns Tragedy Into Lessons on Water Safety
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, Patrick Morrisey speaks to reporters after a debate in...
A.G. Patrick Morrisey threatens legal action against Biden Administration’s gun control measures