Health officials report 455 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 455 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Saturday.

It brings the total count to 145,754.

A total of 654,961 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 451,677 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Saturday bringing the death count to 2,742.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Ohio County, a 65-year old female from Taylor County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 73-year old female from Harrison County.

“In the last 24 hours, we have lost another five West Virginians. Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state. I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 7,206 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,329), Berkeley (11,196), Boone (1,820), Braxton (849), Brooke (2,084), Cabell (8,529), Calhoun (261), Clay (428), Doddridge (531), Fayette (3,166), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,221), Greenbrier (2,560), Hampshire (1,662), Hancock (2,671), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,296), Jackson (1,860), Jefferson (4,208), Kanawha (13,643), Lewis (1,122), Lincoln (1,377), Logan (2,976), Marion (4,038), Marshall (3,223), Mason (1,915), McDowell (1,449), Mercer (4,467), Mineral (2,711), Mingo (2,366), Monongalia (8,830), Monroe (1,042), Morgan (1,049), Nicholas (1,436), Ohio (3,962), Pendleton (675), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (627), Preston (2,777), Putnam (4,699), Raleigh (5,904), Randolph (2,477), Ritchie (650), Roane (561), Summers (742), Taylor (1,175), Tucker (521), Tyler (668), Upshur (1,806), Wayne (2,788), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,531), Wyoming (1,868).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.