Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | April 10, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After being dry for the past few days, tonight, we’ll see rain coming in. A low-pressure system is moving up near the Ohio River Valley. As it does, its cold front will bring a band of heavy showers to North-Central WV for the late-evening and overnight hours, starting at around 8 PM. The rain sticks around until after 3 AM, as the frontal boundary moves eastward. We’ll see over 0.5 inches of rain from this band. Some of the rain within this band could be heavy at times, leading to slick roads. Also, some of these showers could pack gusty winds, so tighten down any outdoor objects and take your time when traveling on those roads if need be, just in case. By 8 AM, skies will be partly cloudy, with an isolated shower, but we’ll see some breaks in the clouds. By Sunday afternoon, expect highs in the more seasonable upper-60s, although winds of 10 to 15 mph will make those temperatures feel cooler. A few more rain showers might happen in the afternoon and evening hours, so you’ll still want an umbrella. The start of next week involves highs in the 60s, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for isolated showers, thanks to the low-pressure system hanging out in the northern US. Later in the week, we see cooler temperatures and more clouds.

Tonight: Plenty of rain showers moving in during late-evening and overnight hours. By 3 AM, most of the rain leaves, allowing skies to begin clearing. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Expect a mix of Sun and clouds, with highs being in the more seasonable upper-60s. A few showers might form, depending on how much leftover moisture we have. Winds will also be a little breezy. High: 69.

Monday: A few showers possible on Monday as well, especially in the evening hours. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and average temperatures. High: 65.

Tuesday: Once again, another chance for isolated showers, due to the low-pressure up in the northern US. Otherwise, expect another day of average tempretures and cloudy skies. High: 66.

