Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | April 9, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another nice afternoon, barring a thunderstorm that happened earlier today. Tonight, we’ll drop back into the 50s, so you won’t need a coat tonight. Barring a few clouds, tonight will also be dry, so no umbrella needed. By tomorrow afternoon, we warm back up into the upper-70s, with some areas potentially breaking 80. Due to daytime heating and moisture, we might see some convective showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm, in the afternoon hours. Tomorrow evening, a cold front slides in and brings even more rain showers, and perhaps some thunderstorms. Some of these might bring heavy rain at times, and depending on how much energy is in the atmosphere, they could bring gusty winds, so the SPC has us under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, i.e. we could see some isolated damaging thunderstorms. Keep an umbrella in your car tomorrow night, stay safe on those roads, and have a plan in place in case we do see some thunderstorms. The rain leaves by Sunday morning, after dumping about 0.2 to 0.5 inches of rain. By Sunday afternoon, barring a few showers, we’ll simply see a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs will be in the seasonable upper-60s for Sunday. Heading into next week, temperatures will be in the more seasonable upper-60s to low-70s, with chances of isolated showers possible.

Tonight: Barring a few clouds, tonight will be another calm night. Lows will be well above-average once again, in the low- to mid-50s. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: We start out with plenty of warm temperatures, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Due to daytime heating and moisture, we might see convective showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More rain comes at night, as a cold front slides in. Some of these showers could come with gusty winds, so stay safe tomorrow. High: 79.

Sunday: The system leaves in the morning hours, and by the afternoon, we’ll see more seasonable temperatures, and a mix of Sun and clouds. High: 66.

Monday: Barring a few showers in the evening hours, expect a mix of Sun and clouds and more seasonable temperatures. High: 70.

