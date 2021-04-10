Larry Kent Allman, 83, of Perry, OH, and previously of Jane Lew, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, under the compassionate care of the Lantern of Madison Assisted Living Facility.He was born on McCann’s Run Rd. in Jane Lew on July 26, 1937, a son of the late Basil Efferts Allman and Mildred Oneta Wyant Allman.On January 23, 1965, Larry married his one true love, Jean Rita Ladder. He spent the next 47 years treasuring every moment he spent with Jean and missed her dearly after her passing on September 25, 2012. They have now been reunited to share eternity.In addition to his parents and wife, Larry was preceded in death by two sisters: Janice Stalnaker and Rebecca Rollyson; and two brothers-in-law: Theodore “Bud” Cayton and Cecil Dempsey.Forever cherishing their memories of Larry’s friendly and easy-going nature are four siblings: Jack Allman of Jane Lew, Norma Cayton of Jackson’s Mill, Sona Dempsey of Jane Lew, and Joyce Williams and companion, Darrell, of Perry, OH; and several nieces and nephews.Larry retired from Commercial Intertech in Youngstown, OH, where he lived and worked for over 35 years. He was an avid nature lover and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his buddies at his cabin in the mountains of Pocahontas County. Larry’s family was very important to him and he treasured the family gatherings for the holidays at his parent’s home.”He was one who sang joyfully, he loved his walks and quiet time, his life was filled with simple joys, he loved spending time with his family. He loved his siblings, he was a good friend, he looked forward to hunting and fishing, he loved socializing with his buddies. Until we meet again, Goodnight Little Man.”Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jimmy Burrough officiating. Interment will follow at McCann’s Run Cemetery in Jane Lew.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Larry Kent Allman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.