Mary Ann Dolinar, 82, of Morgantown, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Fazio’s Elder Care. She was born August 28, 1938, in Fairmont; the daughter of the late John R. and Helen L. (Goll) Rundle.Mary Ann was a graduate of Morgantown High School and West Virginia University, where she received her master’s degree in teaching. She was a teacher at the Monongalia County Schools Systems for 20 years. She taught at the Ridgedale Elementary School. Mary Ann was Catholic by faith and was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. She was a lifelong learner & enjoyed reading and traveling. Mary Ann is survived by her two daughters, Toni Renee Dobish and her husband Ted of Morgantown, and Lisa Ann Dolinar of Morgantown; her two sons, John Christopher Dolinar and his wife, Lisa of Pennsylvania and Jeffrey J. Dolinar of California; her grandchildren, Taylor Fisher and her husband, Mike, Korey Sprouse and her husband, Cameron, Zachary Jones and his fiancée, Erin, Dillon Jones, and Cassidy Jones and her boyfriend, Chris, Chloe Jones, Jenna Berger and her husband, Tyler, Morgan Dolinar, Jack Dolinar, Nicolai Dolinar, Aiden Dolinar, Mya Dolinar. Daya Dolinar, Donovan Dobish, and Desire Jeffreys and her husband Zac; her great grandchildren, Colter, Dawson, Henry, Brynn, Thea and Emery; her brothers, Tony Rundle and his wife, Marlene of Fairmont, and Thomas Rundle and his wife, Peggy of Fairmont; her sisters, Carolyn Hayhurst and her husband, Tom of Connecticut, Darlene Trippet and her husband Gary of Fairmont; her sisters-in-law, Suzanne Rundle and Eloise Rundle; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Dolinar III; her daughter-in-law, Nicole Dolinar; her brothers, Robert “Bosco” Rundle and Donnie Joe Rundle. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.