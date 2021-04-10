Advertisement

Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. Senate

The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2368, otherwise known as Mylissa Smith’s Law.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2368, otherwise known as Mylissa Smith’s Law.

The bill now heads to Governor Jim Justice’s desk to be signed into law.

If signed by the Governor, the bill would mean people who are hospitalized during a pandemic would not have to face the time in the hospital alone.

House Bill 2368 is named after Mylissa Smith, who was a hospice nurse. Smith was just 53 years old when she died Oct. 3, 2020 from complications of COVID-19.

She fought her battle with COVID-19 for more than a month, spending two weeks on the ventilator. She went into the hospital on Sept. 5 and was placed on a ventilator on Sept. 19. She did not come off the ventilator around Oct. 1 and had no visitation the entire time.

