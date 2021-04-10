RCB edges Fairmont Senior in battle of AAA’s best, 57-55

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Byrd buckled down and made defensive stops when it needed to as RCB edged Fairmont Senior in a battle of the top two teams in AAA, 57-55.

Bryson Lucas had 21 points and Gavin Kennedy added 17.

Jaelin Johnson had a game-high 26 points for the Polar Bears and Zycheus Dobbs added 15.

