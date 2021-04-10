USW Welcomes West Virginia House Passage of H.R. 24

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, the West Virginia House of Delegates passed House Resolution 24, which urges Gov. Jim Justice to assist in the process of saving the Viatris generic pharmaceutical facility. This facility employed thousands in Morgantown, W. Va., and the United Steelworkers union (USW) commended the efforts in the House of Delegates in the work associated with this resolution.

Before being owned by Viatris, the plant was owned by Mylan, and is currently set to officially close on July 31. Viatris was established on Nov. 16, 2020, when Mylan combined with Upjohn, a business spun off from Pfizer. On Dec. 11, Viatris announced the permanent closure of the Morgantown facility, eventually leading to the layoff of approximately 1,500 workers, which also included about 850 members of USW Local 8-957.

The resolution that passed the West Virginia House today suggests that Governor Justice create a task force with congressional representatives, labor organizations, and other industry leaders to call on the president to invoke the Defense Production Act, which would help save many jobs at the plant. The resolution has already passed in the state Senate.

USW Local 8-975 President Joseph G. Gouzd says they are “proud of what we do and remain committed to using our skill, dedication and hard work to help supply our country’s critical needs. We are grateful to our representatives in both chambers for recognizing how vital this plant is for our community. We now call on Gov. Justice to intervene to help save our jobs.”

In addition to the loss of jobs, there are concerns over the loss of major domestic source of generic pharmaceuticals. Especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is essential to produce medical and pharmaceutical supplies, so the loss of the plant could also harm this production.

Gouzd also stated that “our country has pressing needs that we are well equipped to help meet, we just have to have the chance.”

The USW represents 850,000 workers in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

