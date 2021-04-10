Advertisement

Vigil held for Capital High student killed in shooting

A large crowd gathered in Charleston Friday night at the scene where KJ Taylor's life was taken.
A large crowd gathered in Charleston Friday night at the scene where KJ Taylor's life was taken.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday night, a large crowd gathered for a vigil for KJ Taylor, the Capital High School senior who was shot and killed Wednesday night.

The vigil was held along Glenwood Avenue at the scene of the shooting on the city’s West Side.

At a time of year when high school seniors are usually thinking about prom and graduation, Capital seniors’ thoughts are with their classmate who won’t be walking across the stage with them.

“It feels like a dream,” Capital senior Malik Dotson said. “It feels like he’s still here.”

“He was a very good kid,” Taylor’s friend Demahjae Clark said. “He didn’t deserve this.”

Taylor was a star athlete and was loved by many. He was also known for his ability to make people laugh.

“Even if I was sad, he could come in and make me laugh,” Dotson said.

“If he walked in room, he’d brighten up the whole room with his smile,” Clark said.

“It wasn’t supposed to go like this,” Capital senior Lamonte Welsh said. “He never did anything to anybody. It’s just heartbreaking.”

“I feel like we all should come together and try to make a stop to this,” Clark said. “The gun violence needs to stop around here.”

No arrests have been made. Those who were close to Taylor urge anyone with information that can help police to come forward.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Morgantown man shot, police looking for suspect
During the pursuit, Jackson nearly hit a Clarksburg Police cruiser head on in front of...
Man arrested after pursuit by Clarksburg Police
Gavin Jackson
Trinity’s Jackson forced to grow up fast on & off the court
Elizabeth Marie Saxton
Ritchie County woman facing charges after baby dies during at-home birth
West Virginia State Capitol
Gov. Justice calls on delegate to apologize after behavior that “mimicked a mob”

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 455 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant will close on July 31st.
USW Welcomes West Virginia House Passage of H.R. 24
Carissa's Caution: Turning a tragedy into an important lesson for others
Carissa’s Caution Turns Tragedy Into Lessons on Water Safety
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, Patrick Morrisey speaks to reporters after a debate in...
A.G. Patrick Morrisey threatens legal action against Biden Administration’s gun control measures