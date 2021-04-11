Advertisement

Baylor’s Four-Run Fourth Inning Downs WVU, 7-4

Mountaineers fall to 3-5 in Big 12 play
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (WDTV) - Baylor scored four runs in the fourth inning to beat WVU for the second day in a row, 7-4.

Matt McCormick went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Vince Ippoliti went 2-for-3.

Andy Thomas and Cade Currington each had two hits for the Bears. Baylor outhit the Mountaineers, 8-5 and WVU made three errors.

West Virginia drops to 11-14 overall and 3-5 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers will look to avoid the sweep tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.

