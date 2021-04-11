Advertisement

Bridgeport PD: Bear cub sighting

Police warn residents not to feed bear cub spotted near Worthington Drive and Stonebridge.
Police warn residents not to feed bear cub spotted near Worthington Drive and Stonebridge.(Pepper Densmore)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is advising residents of a baby bear cub in the area of Worthington Drive and Stonebridge.

According to a Facebook post, police are aware of the cub and asking the public not to feed it or get out of your vehicle to try and get a better look.

They warn, where there are bear cubs, you can expect Mama bear, “is not far off.”

“Please, respect our wildlife and maintain a safe distance as to not agitate them,” their post reads.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 455 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.
The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2368, otherwise known as Mylissa Smith’s Law.
Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. Senate
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant will close on July 31st.
USW Welcomes West Virginia House Passage of H.R. 24
During the pursuit, Jackson nearly hit a Clarksburg Police cruiser head on in front of...
Man arrested after pursuit by Clarksburg Police
A large crowd gathered in Charleston Friday night at the scene where KJ Taylor's life was taken.
Vigil held for Capital High student killed in shooting

Latest News

United Way Wednesday: April 7
United Way Wednesday: April 7
United Way Wednesday: April 7
United Way Wednesday: April 7
Small Business owners hold craft bazaar at Mylan Park
Small Business owners hold craft bazaar at Mylan Park
Small Business owners hold craft bazaar at Mylan Park
Small Business owners hold craft bazaar at Mylan Park