Bridgeport PD: Bear cub sighting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is advising residents of a baby bear cub in the area of Worthington Drive and Stonebridge.

According to a Facebook post, police are aware of the cub and asking the public not to feed it or get out of your vehicle to try and get a better look.

They warn, where there are bear cubs, you can expect Mama bear, “is not far off.”

“Please, respect our wildlife and maintain a safe distance as to not agitate them,” their post reads.

