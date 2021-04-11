Bridgeport Dominates Region III Swimming Championships

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport continued its swimming dominance winning the Region III Championships by topping the 12-team field with 578 points.

The BHS girls placed first with 341. The Robert C. Byrd boys won with 284 points.

Among the individual winners was Elkins’ Rachel Shyrock in the girls 200 free, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Preston Bennett in the boys 200 free, Bridgeport’s Marra Johnson in the 200 IM and Bridgeport’s Randy Keener in the 200 IM.

Combined Team Scores

1. Bridgeport High School 578

2. Elkins High School 514

3. Buckhannon-Upshur 406

4. Philip Barbour High School 373

5. Robert C Byrd High School 320

6. Capital High School 241

7. Notre Dame 221

8. Woodrow Wilson High School 189

9. Charleston Catholic High School 185

10. Doddridge County High School 175

11. Grafton High School 100

12. Pikeview High School 67

