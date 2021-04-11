Fairmont Senior Wins Class AA/A Region I Crown
Polar Bears bested 15-team field with 235 points
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior reigned supreme once again winning the Class AA/A Region I Championship.
The Polar Bears bested the 15-team field with 235 points. Listed below are the individual winners and team results.
INDIVIDUAL
106 - Levi Carpenter (East Fairmont)
113 - Iryll Jones (Frankfort)
120 - Mikey Jones (Fairmont Senior)
126 - Hunter Spitznogle (Fairmont Senior)
132 - Kolbie Hamilton
138 - Blake Boyers (East Fairmont)
145 - Wiley Hauser (St. Marys)
152 - Gabriel Clark (Berkeley Springs)
160 - Evan Thompson (Berkeley Springs)
170 - Nick Scott (Fairmont Senior)
182 - Ian Bush (Cameron)
195 - Kyler O’Connor (Oak Glen)
220 - Cody Hauser (St. Marys)
285 - Jordan Brueck (Weir)
TEAM
1. Fairmont Senior - 235
2. Oak Glen - 169
3. St. Marys - 164
4. Berkeley Springs - 149
5. East Fairmont - 119
6. Tyler Consolidated - 112
7. Cameron - 99
8. Magnolia - 69
9. Weir - 57
10. Keyser - 55
11. Frankfort - 54
12. North Marion - 52
13. Paden City - 28
14. Hundred - 20
15. Madonna - 14
