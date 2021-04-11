Fairmont Senior Wins Class AA/A Region I Crown

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior reigned supreme once again winning the Class AA/A Region I Championship.

The Polar Bears bested the 15-team field with 235 points. Listed below are the individual winners and team results.

INDIVIDUAL

106 - Levi Carpenter (East Fairmont)

113 - Iryll Jones (Frankfort)

120 - Mikey Jones (Fairmont Senior)

126 - Hunter Spitznogle (Fairmont Senior)

132 - Kolbie Hamilton

138 - Blake Boyers (East Fairmont)

145 - Wiley Hauser (St. Marys)

152 - Gabriel Clark (Berkeley Springs)

160 - Evan Thompson (Berkeley Springs)

170 - Nick Scott (Fairmont Senior)

182 - Ian Bush (Cameron)

195 - Kyler O’Connor (Oak Glen)

220 - Cody Hauser (St. Marys)

285 - Jordan Brueck (Weir)

TEAM

1. Fairmont Senior - 235

2. Oak Glen - 169

3. St. Marys - 164

4. Berkeley Springs - 149

5. East Fairmont - 119

6. Tyler Consolidated - 112

7. Cameron - 99

8. Magnolia - 69

9. Weir - 57

10. Keyser - 55

11. Frankfort - 54

12. North Marion - 52

13. Paden City - 28

14. Hundred - 20

15. Madonna - 14

