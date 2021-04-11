Health officials report 415 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 415 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Sunday.

It brings the total count to 146,169.

A total of 662,064 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 460,331 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 2,745.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 95-year old female from Lincoln County.

“As our country and parts of our state are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, please continue all prevention measures to keep your family and neighbors protected,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to these families.”

DHHR officials said 7,392 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,330), Berkeley (11,261), Boone (1,836), Braxton (852), Brooke (2,087), Cabell (8,535), Calhoun (262), Clay (430), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,179), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,223), Greenbrier (2,564), Hampshire (1,665), Hancock (2,674), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,305), Jackson (1,866), Jefferson (4,226), Kanawha (13,700), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,378), Logan (2,982), Marion (4,054), Marshall (3,236), Mason (1,915), McDowell (1,453), Mercer (4,488), Mineral (2,714), Mingo (2,372), Monongalia (8,865), Monroe (1,044), Morgan (1,051), Nicholas (1,439), Ohio (3,972), Pendleton (676), Pleasants (827), Pocahontas (627), Preston (2,781), Putnam (4,710), Raleigh (5,935), Randolph (2,477), Ritchie (650), Roane (566), Summers (742), Taylor (1,179), Tucker (522), Tyler (669), Upshur (1,808), Wayne (2,791), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,204), Wirt (372), Wood (7,536), Wyoming (1,874).

