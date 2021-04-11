Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | April 11, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a very cloudy day, after seeing over 0.5 inches of much-needed rain in some areas last night. Tonight, we’ll see more cloudy skies, with lows in the upper-40s. A few scattered showers are possible tonight and tomorrow morning, as last night’s system continues hanging in the north. They won’t bring much rain, but since we’ve been so dry, any amount of rain helps. You might want to keep an umbrella near you, as more scattered showers take place in the afternoon. They come from the area of low-pressure hanging up north, before it moves east. On the bright side, we’ll see some much-needed sprinkles. By Tuesday, the system has left, leaving behind drier weather, albeit with cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. Later in the week, another low-pressure system sweeps in and brings rain showers for Wednesday night and Thursday, along with cooler temperatures. More rain showers will come in over the weekend.

Tonight: A few isolated showers possible tonight, but all they’ll do is provide a gentle sprinkle. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the slightly cooler-than-average upper-40s. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies and highs in the seasonable low-60s are expected. We’ll likely see intermittent rain showers for the day as well, due to the system up north. High: 63.

Tuesday: After the rain leaves Monday night, Tuesday should be much drier, with a mix of Sun and clouds and slightly warmer temperatures. Go enjoy the nice weather if you can. High: 69.

Wednesday: More rain showers will sweep in, as another disturbance moves in from the west. Most of these happen in the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, expect more clouds and seasonable temperatures. High: 64.

