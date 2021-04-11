Morgantown’s Riggs Has Record-Breaking Performance at Regionals

WELLSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown’s Caroline Riggs broke two meet and pool records Saturday at the Class AAA Region I Swimming Championships.

In the 200 freestyle, Riggs beat Courtney Deem’s record by nearly two seconds with a time of 1:52.30. She also broke the 100 butterfly record at 58.22. Her performance helped the Mohigans finish in second place, just one point behind Wheeling Park.

On the boys side, MHS’ Preston Householder won the 200 IM. University’s Frank McCutchan was victorious in the 200 freestyle and Zach Ribas topped the field in the 100 butterfly.

