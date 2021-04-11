Advertisement

Morgantown’s Riggs Has Record-Breaking Performance at Regionals

Mohigans finish in second place
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown’s Caroline Riggs broke two meet and pool records Saturday at the Class AAA Region I Swimming Championships.

In the 200 freestyle, Riggs beat Courtney Deem’s record by nearly two seconds with a time of 1:52.30. She also broke the 100 butterfly record at 58.22. Her performance helped the Mohigans finish in second place, just one point behind Wheeling Park.

On the boys side, MHS’ Preston Householder won the 200 IM. University’s Frank McCutchan was victorious in the 200 freestyle and Zach Ribas topped the field in the 100 butterfly.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 455 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant will close on July 31st.
USW Welcomes West Virginia House Passage of H.R. 24
The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2368, otherwise known as Mylissa Smith’s Law.
Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. Senate
During the pursuit, Jackson nearly hit a Clarksburg Police cruiser head on in front of...
Man arrested after pursuit by Clarksburg Police
A large crowd gathered in Charleston Friday night at the scene where KJ Taylor's life was taken.
Vigil held for Capital High student killed in shooting

Latest News

University wrestling
University Wins Class AAA Region I Championship
Baylor baseball
Baylor’s Four-Run Fourth Inning Downs WVU, 7-4
Fairmont Senior wrestling
Fairmont Senior Wins Class AA/A Region I Crown
Bridgeport swimming
Bridgeport Dominates Region III Swimming Championships