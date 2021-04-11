Advertisement

No. 5 WVU Closes Regular Season with Draw at No. 12 Virginia, 1-1

Mountaineers finish 10-2-1 overall
WVU women's soccer
WVU women's soccer(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDTV) - No. 5 WVU women’s soccer closed its regular season with a draw at No. 12 Virginia, 1-1.

Diana Ordonez got the Cavaliers on the board first scoring in the 34th minute. But the Mountaineers answered back in the 82nd minute as Isabella Sibley found the back of the net for the third game in a row. The teams, however, remained scoreless for both overtime periods.

West Virginia goalkeeper Kayza Massey made five saves for the Mountaineers. UVA outshot WVU 12-6 and 6-3 on goal.

With the tie, the Mountaineers end their fall and spring seasons a combined 10-2-1 overall. WVU went 3-1-0 during the spring and has now recorded at least 10 wins in 21 consecutive seasons.

West Virginia now awaits its seeding in the NCAA Tournament on April 19. A berth to the tournament would be the Mountaineers’ 21st in a row. The streak is the fifth-longest in the country.

