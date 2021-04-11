Richard B. Golden, 92, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the United Hospital Center, surrounded by his family.Mr. Golden was born in Harrison County on July 5, 1928, a son of the late Berthuel and Ella Monroe Golden. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. Swiger Golden.Mr. Golden is survived by his daughter, Deborah Demastus and husband Claude of Clarksburg; four grandchildren, Traci Wyer and husband Butch, Kimberly Swiger and husband Jeff, Christy Yoders and husband Larry and Sarah Demastus and companion Chris McMillion; five great-grandchildren, Cassie and Jeffery Swiger, Josh Yoders “his buddy”, Amber Postle and Brayden McMillion; seven great-great-grandchildren, Jaida, Dixie and Maci Swiger, McKinzie, Kreed and Kagen Postle, and Braylee Nuzum; siblings, James Golden and Barbara Sheaffer; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to his parents and wife he is also preceded in death by his sons, David E. and Douglas A. Golden; and two brothers, Warner “Lee” and William G. Golden. Richard retired from Allegheny Freight Lines as a truck driver for 48 years. After his retirement he worked part time for Byard’s Pharmacy and Mountain State Auction. He was a member of the Clarksburg Senior Citizen’s, Fraternal Order of Eagles Clarksburg No. 2353, Elks Clarksburg Lodge No. 482, Clarksburg American Legion and Clarksburg VFW. He loved watching football and cheering on the Steelers and enjoyed NASCAR. He will be remembered for his jovial personality and greatly missed by those who knew him.The family would like to extend their gratitude to Mr. Golden’s son-in-law, Claude Demastus for the exceptional care he provided to his father-in-law. Mr. Golden liked to lovingly refer to him as the “tall guy” or “bossy”. When Claude was not around, Mr. Golden would notice and liked to be aware of where he was. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 pm. A graveside service will be held in the Greenlawn Memorial Park following the visitation, where Mr. Golden will be interred next to his wife. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com a service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

