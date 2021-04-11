Russ Knicely, 68, of Grafton, passed away at 10:43am, Friday, April 9, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Grafton, November 30, 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Pitzer Knicely.He is survived by his wife, Jennifer L. Smith Knicely, his brothers, Robert Dotson, FL, and Herb Dotson, CA, his brother-in-law, Alan Smith and his wife Laurie, Grafton, sister-in-law, Jane Poling and her husband Rick, Grafton, five nieces, Emily Smith, Rachel Poling, Angie Heldreth, Samantha Wolfe, Sabrina Poling, and one nephew, Chris Smith, and his church family at Calvary Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his siblings; Evelyn Knotts, Irene Pritchard, Barbara Cline, Opal Bolyard, and Tom Dotson, his mother and father-in-law, Carl and Jacqueline Smith, and his sister-in-law, Janet Smith. Russ was a 1971 graduate of Grafton High School. He was formerly employed with B&O Railroad, St. Regis, Harman’s Construction, the City of Grafton. Most recently he was a Paraprofessional with the Taylor County School system from which he retired with 27 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, singing and playing guitar. He loved going to church and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Grafton.The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home, US Rt. 50 West, Grafton, from 4-8pm, Tuesday. A funeral service will be held at 11am, Wednesday, April 14 at the Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Michel Boyer officiating. Mr. Knicely will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Woodsdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church of Grafton or the Taylor County Humane Society. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Knicely family. Online condolences may be extended to the family.

