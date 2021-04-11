Advertisement

Small Business owners hold craft bazaar at Mylan Park

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Small business owners in Morgantown came together to sell their unique items.

Organizer of the event, Chelsy Chaplin said she put together a similar crafters event at Christmas time.

The event did so well that she wanted to involve more people.

Chaplin rented Mylan Park’s Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center to hold the bazaar.

The bazaar was open on April 10 and 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

