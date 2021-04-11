United Way Wednesday: April 7

Meteorologist Anna Hamelin is back with another edition of United Way Wednesday. Today I’m joined by Emily Swain from the United Way of Taylor and Marion counties. So, tax season is wrapping up, what did United Way do to help West Virginias with their taxes this year?

Swain: “So this year was our first in-house VITA program so we’re very proud of the work that was done. We were able to prepare over 350 returns and so we saved on average our community members $70,000 in tax preparation fees. For us, that’s a really big deal because that’s dollars they can use on necessities, and they have a little bit more money in their pocket to plan for emergencies or catch up on bills. We’re really really proud of the fact that we were able to save our community that money and also prepare those returns so they could get their maximum refund and use that money to help catch up on any payments they might have missed during the pandemic or any necessities that they need to purchase.”

It’s awesome that you were able to help with the taxes and help save money. I hear that you have a special day coming up in June, can you tell me more about it?

Swain: “We do, we have our annual Day of Action event! Last year unfortunately it was cancelled due to COVID, but this year we’re going to be back and better than ever. We’ll be launching that information for volunteers at the end of April and our Day of Action will be held on June 21st of this year. Our volunteers will be out in the community working with the agencies or funded partners that are United Way partners throughout the year. This is an opportunity for the community to give back to them and have this really big community-wide initiative showing the strength of volunteers and the strength of our funded partners. We’re really really excited to have that day back. It’s a really important part of United Way recognizing our volunteers and developing that volunteer engagement with our funded partners. For us, it’s a kick-off to returning to a little bit more of normal for our funded partners and for us. That’ll be on June 21st and everyone can look out for information about Day of Action coming at the end of April.”

Well that sounds like an awesome way to kick off the summer season! I am excited for you and I look forward to hearing about it. Thank you so much for all of that information.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.