West Virginia New Jobs Coalition holds “Jammin’ for Jobs”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia New Jobs Coalition held “Jammin for Jobs” across the state to educate citizens on the Thrive Act.

In Morgantown, the coalition held a live streamed outdoor concert on Pleasant Street featuring Hillbilly Gypzies and The Greens.

According to Regional Organizer, Ethan Schaffer the Thrive Act would bring more jobs to West Virginia.

He said that the organization wanted to spread their message to encourage West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin to vote in favor of the Thrive Act.

“The truth of the matter is we have such a skilled work force here in West Virginia. A lot of folks in West Virginia want to work. You know we are hard workers. we took pride in empowering the nation. We just don’t have the infrastructure for companies to move to West Virginia,” Schaffer said.

He added if anyone was looking for more information on the Thrive Act to check out their website.

