Advertisement

WV Caring holds their annual Cinderella Project

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Caring held their special Cinderella Project prom shopping day for young ladies in the community.

Every year WV Caring collected gently used prom gowns and held a special sale for high school students.

Young ladies were able to get a dress and shoes for $5 each.

The money raised from the sale goes back to support WV Caring.

Fairmont store manager Debbie Markley said she was glad they could hold the event again.

“This is our way that we can give back to the community and help the young ladies. We’re very fortunate to have lovely things donated everyday. We take our donations on Mondays and Thursdays. It’s just a win win situation,” she said.

The dresses will be available on sale at WV Caring Thrift Store in Fairmont and WV Caring Encore Thrift Store in Reedsville through the prom season.

She added they also have a few suits for sale as well if anyone was interested in those.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 455 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.
The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2368, otherwise known as Mylissa Smith’s Law.
Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. Senate
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant will close on July 31st.
USW Welcomes West Virginia House Passage of H.R. 24
During the pursuit, Jackson nearly hit a Clarksburg Police cruiser head on in front of...
Man arrested after pursuit by Clarksburg Police
A large crowd gathered in Charleston Friday night at the scene where KJ Taylor's life was taken.
Vigil held for Capital High student killed in shooting

Latest News

United Way Wednesday: April 7
United Way Wednesday: April 7
United Way Wednesday: April 7
United Way Wednesday: April 7
Small Business owners hold craft bazaar at Mylan Park
Small Business owners hold craft bazaar at Mylan Park
Police warn residents not to feed bear cub spotted near Worthington Drive and Stonebridge.
Bridgeport PD: Bear cub sighting
Small Business owners hold craft bazaar at Mylan Park
Small Business owners hold craft bazaar at Mylan Park