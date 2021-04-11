WV Caring holds their annual Cinderella Project

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Caring held their special Cinderella Project prom shopping day for young ladies in the community.

Every year WV Caring collected gently used prom gowns and held a special sale for high school students.

Young ladies were able to get a dress and shoes for $5 each.

The money raised from the sale goes back to support WV Caring.

Fairmont store manager Debbie Markley said she was glad they could hold the event again.

“This is our way that we can give back to the community and help the young ladies. We’re very fortunate to have lovely things donated everyday. We take our donations on Mondays and Thursdays. It’s just a win win situation,” she said.

The dresses will be available on sale at WV Caring Thrift Store in Fairmont and WV Caring Encore Thrift Store in Reedsville through the prom season.

She added they also have a few suits for sale as well if anyone was interested in those.

