Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | April 12th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Scattered showers and plenty of clouds pushed in overnight, so we will see gentle rain gloomy skies throughout the day. Temperatures reach the mid-60s for the daytime high, and then drop into the mid-40s headed into Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, skies will be much clearer with plenty more sunshine, but temperatures will still lie in the mid to upper 60s for the daytime high. On Wednesday, temperatures only reach 60, as a new system moves in with some colder air and plenty of rain. The sprinkles will continue through the day on Wednesday and into the night, with a lull in the rain on Thursday morning but heavier rain again in the afternoon and evening. On Thursday, temperatures will be in the mid-50s, making for a chilly April day. Things clear up for Friday though, and temperatures rise back up towards the upper 50s, with some sunshine to dry us out before the possibility of some more rain on Saturday. Make sure that you have your umbrella all week long!

Today: A chance of showers in the morning and then thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 63.

Tonight: Temperatures fall to the mid 40s, drying out. Low: 45.

Tuesday: A dry and sunny day with warmer temperatures. High: 69.

Wednesday: Shower through the day. High: 64.

