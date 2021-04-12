Advertisement

Bridgeport’s Norman Signs with University of Findlay Men’s Soccer

Scored 34 goals and had 40 assists during his career with the Indians
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport team captain Tyler Norman has signed to play soccer at the University of Findlay.

He netted 34 goals and 40 assists in his career with the Indians. Norman has spent the last six months in physical therapy after breaking his collarbone midway through his senior season.

The opportunity to play college soccer kept him motivated during the rehabilitation process.

