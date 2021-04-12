Bridgeport’s Norman Signs with University of Findlay Men’s Soccer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport team captain Tyler Norman has signed to play soccer at the University of Findlay.

He netted 34 goals and 40 assists in his career with the Indians. Norman has spent the last six months in physical therapy after breaking his collarbone midway through his senior season.

The opportunity to play college soccer kept him motivated during the rehabilitation process.

