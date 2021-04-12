Child abuse prevention month brings up facts to be aware of

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center says there are some facts you should know.

Executive Director of the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center Jayne Landacre says the number of cases their seeing is shocking “Especially this year, it’s an important message to get out to the community.”

Landacre says that reminding others of the continued increase they’ve seen in child abuse cases may help prevent them. “The numbers have risen, and the cases have been far more intense than we’re used to seeing,” she said. “We’ve had multiple interviews with children who have witnessed homicides because domestic violence numbers are rising as well, so it has been a very difficult year.”

So much so, that last year in total, the advocacy center interviewed 400 children that experienced some form of abuse. Only 4 months into the year, they’ve already reached 383.

“We can all play a role in child abuse prevention. One of those things is if you see something say something,” Landacre continued.

Staying quite could be the difference between life or death for a child. Recently, two Marion County child protective service workers were charged with involuntary manslaughter after not reporting the suspected abuse of the 4-year-old who died just last month from multiple injuries allegedly from Fairmont resident, Walter Richardson.

Landacre says it’s moments like these that the community can help prevent. “You don’t have to be an investigator, you don’t have to be certain, but if you have that feeling, there could be a child that’s depending on you to notice and make the call.”

Landacre also says that we are obviously still living in a time of challenges, so she suggests that any parents or guardians that feel extremely stressed around your children to try and separate yourself to help prevent any situation from happening.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.