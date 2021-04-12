City of Weston proclaims April as Donate Life month

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Weston proclaimed April as Donate Life month at request of Councilwoman Debbie Gump.

In 2006 Debbie was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, a disease that affects the liver. She was told she would eventually need a liver transplant. In 2017, she went through the three-day testing process to be put on the transplant list at the Cleveland Clinic. After roughly eight months on the list, it was suggested that she look for a living donor, and her son Dylan Gump volunteered.

“I just felt like it was a no brainer for me to be able to save my mom’s life. You know she brought me into this world, and I can at least keep her in it for awhile,” he said.

Dylan also went through three days of testing at the clinic to ensure he would be able to donate part of his liver. Then in May of 2018, Debbie got her liver transplant.

She said she wanted to spread awareness so more people would learn about the organ donation process. “If this helps anybody to make a decision to be a living donor or just to become a donor in general. You have the ability to save five people’s lives and improve the lives of over 70 other people,” she said.

Debbie said the process to become an organ donor is simple. People can register online or in person through their local motor vehicle department.

