Clarksburg man allegedly beats man with weightlifting bar

John Michael Buller
John Michael Buller(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man is behind bars after an alleged assault on a man with a weightlifting bar.

On Friday, a Deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a battery complaint at a residence on Tiffany Terrace in Clarksburg.

During an argument, John Michael Buller, 32, allegedly struck a man in the head and face several times with a weightlifting bar.

The victim had a deep cut across his right eye and “his eyelid nearly severed off his face,” according to the criminal complaint. The victim was transported to United Hospital center to treat his injuries, officials say.

Buller has been charged with malicious or unlawful assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bail.

