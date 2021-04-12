Advertisement

Deputy: Lumberport man attempts to throw baby rocker at woman and newborn baby

Kenneth Larry Harris
Kenneth Larry Harris(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lumberport man is facing charges after police say he attempted to throw a baby rocker at a woman and her newborn baby.

On Saturday, a deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of a domestic dispute on Harris Dive in Lumberport.

The deputy said witness statements revealed that Kenneth Larry Harris, 27, had picked up a metal framed “baby rocker” and attempted to throw it at a woman and her 8-week-old baby. Harris was stopped by another man at the residence, according to the criminal complaint.

If the baby had been struck by the baby rocker, “she would be at substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury,” the complaint reads.

Harris has been charged with gross child neglect. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Bear Cub sighting
Bridgeport PD: Bear cub sighting
The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2368, otherwise known as Mylissa Smith’s Law.
Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. Senate
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 415 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.
WVa lawmakers pass $4.5 billion budget with cuts to colleges
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 455 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Anmoore fire
Multiple crews respond to structure Anmoore fire
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 12 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 12 2021 6 AM
WVa lawmakers pass $4.5 billion budget with cuts to colleges
United Way Wednesday: April 7
United Way Wednesday: April 7