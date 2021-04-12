Deputy: Lumberport man attempts to throw baby rocker at woman and newborn baby

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lumberport man is facing charges after police say he attempted to throw a baby rocker at a woman and her newborn baby.

On Saturday, a deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of a domestic dispute on Harris Dive in Lumberport.

The deputy said witness statements revealed that Kenneth Larry Harris, 27, had picked up a metal framed “baby rocker” and attempted to throw it at a woman and her 8-week-old baby. Harris was stopped by another man at the residence, according to the criminal complaint.

If the baby had been struck by the baby rocker, “she would be at substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury,” the complaint reads.

Harris has been charged with gross child neglect. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

