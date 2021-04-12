Advertisement

Drivers wanted: Record demand at Uber as vaccinations rise

FILE - A traveler gets in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los Angeles International Airport in...
FILE - A traveler gets in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Uber is offering sign-up bonuses and other incentives for drivers as it faces record demand for rides and meal delivery.

The San Francisco ride-hailing company said Monday that total monthly bookings, including food delivery and passenger service, reached an all-time high in March.

In a government filing, the company said demand for ride-hailing, which plunged during coronavirus lockdowns last year, has recovered more quickly than expected as daily COVID-19 vaccinations exceed 3 million per day in the U.S.

Some people are still avoiding public transportation out of infection fears, potentially boosting demand for services like Uber and Lyft further.

Passenger bookings last month reached the highest level since last March, when spiking infection rates began to shut the country down. Bookings last month hit an annual run rate of $30 billion. Last year, Uber’s passenger business recorded $26.4 billion in gross bookings.

Food delivery, of course, has surged over the past year and in March Uber Eats deliveries hit an all-time high. With more regions opening restaurants to at least partial capacity, that could be a positive sign for Uber as it could signal that some habits acquired during the pandemic may stick.

Food delivery jumped 150% from last March to an annualized run rate of $52 billion, the company said.

Last week, Uber announced $250 million in sign-up bonuses and other perks to lure more drivers. Many drivers gave up last year when demand dried up, the company said. But demand now exceeds the supply of Uber drivers on call, the company said.

In another perk, Uber has partnered with Walgreens to make it easier for drivers to get vaccinated.

Driving professionally, however, may still be considered too risky by some. Last month, a woman was arrested on suspicion of pepper-spraying an Uber driver in San Francisco who was coughed at and insulted after he demanded a passenger wear a mask.

Drivers may still be holding out to see if Uber will sweeten pay and benefits. Uber was forced to classify its drivers in the United Kingdom as employees last month __ not contract workers __ after a Supreme Court ruling there. The company said Monday it has begun a historical claims settlement for its U.K. drivers.

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. rose nearly 5% to $60.40 Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Bear Cub sighting
Bridgeport PD: Bear cub sighting
The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2368, otherwise known as Mylissa Smith’s Law.
Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. Senate
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 415 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.
Justin Christopher Lamar
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in Morgantown shooting
WVa lawmakers pass $4.5 billion budget with cuts to colleges

Latest News

Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's...
LIVE: Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Daunte Wright death in Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest
In this Oct. 31, 2015 file photo Britain's Prince Harry, left, and his brother Prince William,...
William, Harry remember Prince Philip’s wit, service to UK
City of Weston proclaims April as Donate Life month
City of Weston proclaims April as Donate Life month