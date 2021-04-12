Advertisement

East Fairmont Sending Five Wrestlers to State Tournament

Carpenter and Boyers won regional titles
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five wrestlers will represent East Fairmont at the state tournament.

Levi Carpenter (106), Connor Konya (132), Blake Boyers (138), Jacob Ogden (220) and Evan Helm (285) all secured their spots Saturday at the regional tournament. The Bees also had two individual winners.

At 106, Carpenter secured back-to-back regional titles defeating Oak Glen’s Logan Davis, 9-4. Three-time state champion Blake Boyers won his third regional crown at 138 blanking Oak Glen’s Braxton Dlugopolski, 6-0.

