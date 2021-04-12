Gyorko Inks First Manager Job with West Virginia Black Bears

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - University High School alum and eight-year MLB infielder Jedd Gyorko has inked his first-career manager job with the West Virginia Black Bears.

The former WVU baseball star will lead the Black Bears in their inaugural MLB Draft League season, beginning May 24. The league features a 68-game regular season schedule with draft-eligible collegiate players projected to be high picks in the upcoming MLB Draft.

“I am hoping to provide our young players with experiences and give them knowledge on what the next level will look like and hopefully prepare them for successful careers,” Gyorko said. “I am thankful for the opportunity and look forward to gaining managerial experience, especially in my hometown, where I’ll be able to spend more time with my family.”

Last year, Gyorko hit nine home runs and 17 RBIs in 42 games for the Milwaukee Brewers. He suited up for the Cardinals from 2016-2019 and launched a career-best 30 homers in 2016.

Through eight seasons in the major leagues, he averaged .245 with 121 home runs and 370 RBI. Gyorko was a second round pick to the Padres in 2010. He finished sixth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2013 after hitting .249 with 23 homers for San Diego.

“It’s only fitting to have someone who has meant so much to baseball in our region lead our hometown team in our first year in the MLB Draft League,” said Black Bears General Manager Matt Drayer. From his early days bringing state championships to University High, to his record-breaking performances at WVU to his great success at the game’s highest stage, Jedd played the game the right way and will be bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to lead our young squad of MLB-hopefuls.”

At University, Gyorko was a three-time all-state selection and led the Hawks to state championships in 2004 and 2007. He then played three years at WVU and departed the program as their all-time leader in batting average (.404), extra-base hits (113) and tied the lead with 35 home runs.

In 2010, he became the seventh-highest drafted Mountaineer in school history after being picked 59th overall by San Diego. Gyorko earned a spot in the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

Four other former big leaguers will join Gyorko in the MLB Draft League. Coco Crisp (Mahoning Valley Scrappers), Jeff Manto (Trenton Thunder), Derrick May (Frederick Keys) and Delwyn Young (State College Spikes) will all lead their respective teams. Former minor League coach Billy Horton will be at the helm of the Williamsport Crosscutters.

