Homeowner shoots naked intruder

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of the suspect who broke into a house and was shot by the homeowner has been released.

It happened on Bulgar Road in Alkol Monday just before 2 a.m. Law enforcement say they received a call a naked man was trying to break into a home.

According to West Virginia State Police, Jeffery Roberts II, 28, had broken the door to the residence to get inside. Troopers say the homeowner shot Roberts once in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

