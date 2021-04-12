House resolution to save former Mylan plant passes, union members react

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The House of Delegates passed a resolution that would try to help save Mylan plant jobs.

House Resolution 24 calls on Governor Jim Justice to form a task force to save jobs at the former Mylan facility.

The plant is slated to close July 31.

Of the roughly 1,500 employees, United Steel Workers represent 850 of the workers to be laid off.

J.D. Wilson who represents the union is saying, this is a step in the right direction.

“This is something that can help all West Virginians. Not just one or two this is going to help the entire state and so for him to be able to do that you’re keeping a lot of jobs in the state, a lot of people in the state, so it’s very exciting news for us,” said Wilson.

The resolution is on it’s way to the governor’s desk.

