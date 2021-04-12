Advertisement

House resolution to save former Mylan plant passes, union members react

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The House of Delegates passed a resolution that would try to help save Mylan plant jobs.

House Resolution 24 calls on Governor Jim Justice to form a task force to save jobs at the former Mylan facility.

The plant is slated to close July 31.

Of the roughly 1,500 employees, United Steel Workers represent 850 of the workers to be laid off.

J.D. Wilson who represents the union is saying, this is a step in the right direction.

“This is something that can help all West Virginians. Not just one or two this is going to help the entire state and so for him to be able to do that you’re keeping a lot of jobs in the state, a lot of people in the state, so it’s very exciting news for us,” said Wilson.

The resolution is on it’s way to the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Governor Jim Justice hosts unveiling of new remote work program
New Remote Work Program announced in W.Va.
WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
Bridgeport Bear Cub sighting
Bridgeport PD: Bear cub sighting
Justin Christopher Lamar
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in Morgantown shooting

Latest News

Fire
Anmore fire
Mon variants
Mon variants
USW
Resolution 24
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, April 12