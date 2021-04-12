Jennings Keith Adams, 89, died of a massive stroke on April 8, 2021. He was the first-born of five to Samuel and Helen Adams on March 11, 1932. He was passionate about his love of fishing in Lake Erie for Walleye and Perch and deer hunting in WV. He was an Army veteran and was lucky enough to spend time serving in Hawaii. He was a retired supervisor for TRW Valve Division after 37 years of service. Always a jack of all trades and master of all as he demonstrated by helping his family, friends and neighbors with projects. Left to cherish dad’s memory are his children, Vicki (Kevin) Hayenga and Randall (Cathy) Adams. Grandchildren Jeffrey Sheets, Shannon (Michael) Dubin and Christopher Adams. Great Grandchildren Lola and Piper. Brother John (Helen) Adams, and sisters Janet (Joe) Ganis and Janie Long, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Rachel Marple Adams, his granddaughter Jennifer Sheets, his parents, and one sister, Judith Bayes. Visitation will be held 11 am - 12pm Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Oak Grove Methodist Church, Valley Head, followed immediately by a Funeral Service at noon with Pastor Ann Fretwell officiating. Burial will follow at the Valley Head cemetery. Our dad stated no suits at his funeral. All Covid restrictions apply to include masks.

