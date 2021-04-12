Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 12, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! Are you staying warm? We’ve had so many above-average days that a 58-degree day now feels a little chilly. And many of our days will feel like this going through the rest of the week. The clouds and the light showers will continue to be around today and into early tomorrow morning. But I think when you wake up, it will be drier, mostly cloudy and a chilly start to the day with temps in the mid 40′s. The rest of Tuesday looks great!! And I think when the sun comes out later in the morning, we’ll warm up nicely to about 70F. After that we’re back to cloudy, some chance of passing showers and cooler than average conditions all the way through Wednesday. Looking into the weekend, I think we’ll see average temperatures, meaning mid 60′s and mostly cloudy conditions. Have a great week everyone!!

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High 79

Sunday: Morning showers then decreasing clouds: High: 61

Monday: Partly cloudy: High: 73

