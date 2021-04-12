Advertisement

Mary “Frances” Louk Blankenship

Mary “Frances” Louk Blankenship
Mary “Frances” Louk Blankenship(Mary “Frances” Louk Blankenship)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary “Frances” Louk Blankenship, 72, a resident of Huttonsville, passed from this life Friday, April 9, 2021, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown. Frances was born Sunday, March 13, 1949, in Mill Creek, a daughter of the late Minnie Mae Louk. Left to cherish Frances’ memory are six children, Theresa Clingerman, Ray Cutright and wife, Kim, Christina Cutright and husband, Bucky, Jeff Cutright, Darren Blankenship and wife, Crystal, and Rebecca Blankenship, three siblings, Sandy Hoover, Ottis Louk, and Emily Martin, grandchildren, Timmy Cutright, Nikki Kenney, Eric Cool, Dustin Cool, Chrystal Cutright, Frankie Pritt, Melissa Raines, Christopher Pritt, Summer Blankenship, Hanna Blankenship, Kayla Blankenship, Clay Bell, Michael Cutright and Heather Cutright, and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceding Frances in death besides her mother are three siblings, Victoria Louk, Barbara Wegman, and Goldie Day and one grandson, Gage Michael Martin. Frances attended the schools of Randolph County. She had worked as a housekeeper for Snowshoe Mountain Resort. She enjoyed flower gardening, picking blue berries, and making pies. Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 11AM until 1PM, the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Brick Church Cemetery.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Bear Cub sighting
Bridgeport PD: Bear cub sighting
The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2368, otherwise known as Mylissa Smith’s Law.
Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. Senate
Justin Christopher Lamar
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in Morgantown shooting
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Governor Jim Justice hosts unveiling of new remote work program
New Remote Work Program announced in W.Va.

Latest News

Carol Lynn Myers
Jennings Keith Adams
Mary “Jo Ann” Haught
Mary “Jo Ann” Haught
Richard B. Golden
Richard B. Golden
Russ Knicely
Russ Knicely