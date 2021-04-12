Mary “Frances” Louk Blankenship, 72, a resident of Huttonsville, passed from this life Friday, April 9, 2021, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown. Frances was born Sunday, March 13, 1949, in Mill Creek, a daughter of the late Minnie Mae Louk. Left to cherish Frances’ memory are six children, Theresa Clingerman, Ray Cutright and wife, Kim, Christina Cutright and husband, Bucky, Jeff Cutright, Darren Blankenship and wife, Crystal, and Rebecca Blankenship, three siblings, Sandy Hoover, Ottis Louk, and Emily Martin, grandchildren, Timmy Cutright, Nikki Kenney, Eric Cool, Dustin Cool, Chrystal Cutright, Frankie Pritt, Melissa Raines, Christopher Pritt, Summer Blankenship, Hanna Blankenship, Kayla Blankenship, Clay Bell, Michael Cutright and Heather Cutright, and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceding Frances in death besides her mother are three siblings, Victoria Louk, Barbara Wegman, and Goldie Day and one grandson, Gage Michael Martin. Frances attended the schools of Randolph County. She had worked as a housekeeper for Snowshoe Mountain Resort. She enjoyed flower gardening, picking blue berries, and making pies. Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 11AM until 1PM, the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Brick Church Cemetery.

