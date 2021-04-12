Mary “Jo Ann” Haught, 84, of Bruceton Mills, formally of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 10, 1936, in Fairmont; the daughter of the late Clovis R. and Ada A. (Ridenour) Clayton. Mary retired after 30 years of service as a waitress for Say-Boy Restaurant. She was Christian by faith and was a member of Sugar Valley United Methodist Church in Bruceton Mills. Mary loved to read, travel, and spending time with her family and friends. Mary is survived by her two daughters, Mary Henson and her husband, Rick of Bruceton Mills and Deborah Cole and her husband, Tom of White, GA; her two sons, Mearl “Bud” Inghram and his wife, Deborah of Port St. Lucie, FL and Larry R. Inghram and his wife, Terri of Douglasville, GA; her grandchildren, Bryan Inghram of Morgantown, Randy “RJ” Yost and his wife, Leyanita of Newburg, Brenton Inghram and his wife, Katie of Fairmont, Larry R. Inghram Jr. of Douglasville, GA, and Elizabeth Inghram of Douglasville, GA; her great grandson, Logan Inghram of Fairmont; and her sister-in-law, Giovanna Clayton of Fairmont. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Ray Haught, who died on March 22, 2009; and her brother, Raymond B. Clayton. Memorial Contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 3598 Collins Ferry Road, Suite 250, Morgantown, WV 26554. The Haught family would like to thank the staff at Amedisys Hospice, and especially Sara, Cindy, Karen, Wendy and the nurse practitioner Alysia Funk. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

