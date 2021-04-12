Advertisement

Mathis and Stills Shine in WVU Spring Scrimmage Saturday

Mountaineers ran 80-plus plays with Big 12 officiating crew
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football had its first full-scale scrimmage Saturday inside Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Mountaineers ran 80-plus plays under the supervision of a Big 12 officiating crew. Redshirt-sophomore running back Tony Mathis Jr. and senior defensive lineman Dante Stills were among those who impressed during the game, head coach Neal Brown said.

West Virginia’s gold-blue spring game is set for April 24th. Kickoff at Milan Puskar Stadium is set for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Bear Cub sighting
Bridgeport PD: Bear cub sighting
The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2368, otherwise known as Mylissa Smith’s Law.
Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. Senate
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 415 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.
WVa lawmakers pass $4.5 billion budget with cuts to colleges
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 455 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

WVU baseball
WVU Avoids Sweep at Baylor, 8-4
Erik Martin
WVU Assistant Coach Martin on “Shortlist” to Become Next Cincinnati Men’s Basketball Head Coach
WVU men's soccer
WVU Men’s Soccer Sweeps Northern Illinois, 2-0
Caroline Riggs
Morgantown’s Riggs Has Record-Breaking Performance at Regionals