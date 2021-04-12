Mathis and Stills Shine in WVU Spring Scrimmage Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football had its first full-scale scrimmage Saturday inside Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Mountaineers ran 80-plus plays under the supervision of a Big 12 officiating crew. Redshirt-sophomore running back Tony Mathis Jr. and senior defensive lineman Dante Stills were among those who impressed during the game, head coach Neal Brown said.

West Virginia’s gold-blue spring game is set for April 24th. Kickoff at Milan Puskar Stadium is set for 1 p.m.

