Monongalia County reports nearly 200 covid variant cases

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Health Department says they were following nearly 200 covid-19 variants of concern as of Friday.

Those cases include 32 U.K. variant cases and 164 California variant cases.

The health department says 90% of the state’s California variant cases are in Monongalia County, and one third of the state’s U.K variant cases are also in the county.

Both variants are more infectious and scientists don’t fully know how the California variant will impact people.

That’s why the health department is stressing caution.

“Some of the monoclonal antibodies and treatments that we have may not be effective against those viruses so that’s why we’re concerned and want to watch that and want to make sure that people stay vigilant,” said the county’s Epidemiologist Dr. Diane Gross.

Doctor Gross also encourages getting vaccinated as a way to combat the spread of the variants.

