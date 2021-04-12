Monongalia County reports nearly 200 variant cases of COVID-19

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - As of Friday, Monongalia County Health Department was following nearly 200 COVID-19 variants of concern, including more than 32 cases of the United Kingdom (U.K.) variant, and 164 cases of the California variant, which has two mutations.

90% of West Virginia’s California variant cases are in Monongalia County, while one-third of the state’s U.K variant cases are here, according to Monongalia County Health Department Public Information Officer MaryWade Burnside.

“These variants of concern are both more infectious, and the U.K. variant is associated with an increased risk of death,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer. “These mutations occur on the outside of the virus and change the way they adhere to human cells, but do not change how the virus behaves. This means the illness looks the same but may be more severe.”

However, scientists do not yet fully know how the California variant will impact people.

“What is clear is that we are seeing infections in children down to age 6,” Dr. Smith said. “Unfortunately, this is just a partial snapshot, as we are only doing a small number of genetic tests, including those who are now experiencing a second COVID-19 infection, those with infection following vaccination, and other random samples.”

That means that health officials do not know the extent of these infections in the community.

“However, we do know that the number of infections is increasing quickly,” Dr. Smith said. There is good news, Dr. Smith noted. “Vaccination helps reduce risk of infection, severity of illness, chance of hospitalization and possibility of death from COVID-19.”

