Multiple crews respond to structure Anmoore fire

(KCRG)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A structure fire on Ash St. resulted in multiple crews flocking to the scene.

Harrison County Emergency Services (EMS) officials told 5 News crews first responded to the call at 5:03 a.m. Monday morning.

As of 7:45 a.m., crews were still on scene.

The Anmoore, Bridgeport, Nutter Fort, and Stonewood Fire Departments responded.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

