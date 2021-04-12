Advertisement

Multiple gunshot victims including Knoxville police officer at Austin-East High School

Multiple gunshot victims including an officer at Austin-East High School.
Incident at Austin-East High School
Incident at Austin-East High School(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department confirmed multiple gunshot victims including an officer following a shooting at Austin-East Monday afternoon.

Knoxville police says multiple agencies are on the scene.

“I’m walking up to the scene now, all I can say is pray,” said Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie.

KPD says a unification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and South Hembree.

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” said KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas.

The investigation remains active at this time.

Knoxville police are saying to avoid the area.

KPD says an officer is among the victims in a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

Posted by WVLT on Monday, April 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Bear Cub sighting
Bridgeport PD: Bear cub sighting
The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2368, otherwise known as Mylissa Smith’s Law.
Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. Senate
Justin Christopher Lamar
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in Morgantown shooting
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Governor Jim Justice hosts unveiling of new remote work program
New Remote Work Program announced in W.Va.

Latest News

Homeowner shoots naked intruder
City of Weston proclaims April as Donate Life month
City of Weston proclaims April as Donate Life month
City of Weston proclaims April as Donate Life month
City of Weston proclaims April as Donate Life month
Coronavirus in West Virginia
No COVID-19 deaths reported in 24 hours in W.Va.
Coronavirus
Monongalia County reports nearly 200 variant cases of COVID-19