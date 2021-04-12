Advertisement

South Harrison Girls Basketball’s Season Ends Due to COVID-19 Quarantine

Hawks finish the year 4-7 overall
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A COVID-19 quarantine has forced South Harrison girls basketball to end its season, according to school athletic director Thomas Sears.

The quarantine has canceled the Hawks sectional playoff game at Braxton County scheduled for Tuesday. South Harrison ends the season 4-7 overall.

