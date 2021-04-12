Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, April 12

John Halterman: You know, does it make sense to be able to take the joint benefit from your pension plan? And when I say the joint benefit what I’m talking about is the one-hundred percent spousal benefit. For those of you who have a pension, you know that you can either take the annuitant only, which basically says that if you’re living, you get the money. Upon your death, nobody else gets the money. Well, another option is what we call a joint survivorship. And basically you’re going to have to take a reduction and in exchange for the reduction, upon your death the good news is that somebody, the designated beneficiary will also get money. But here’s the bad news, if they die first, with a lot of companies, unfortunately, you cannot name a new beneficiary. And so, in that type of situation, it may not be best. But the key is, let’s walk through the situation, figure out what you’re trying to accomplish and make sure that we put together the right strategy. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

