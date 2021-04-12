Advertisement

WVU Assistant Coach Martin on “Shortlist” to Become Next Cincinnati Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Source has confirmed to sister station FOX19
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTV) - A source has confirmed to sister station FOX19 that WVU assistant coach Erik Martin is on the “shortlist” to become the next head men’s basketball coach at Cincinnati.

Martin interviewed for the job Saturday with the UC’s athletic director. He has been an assistant coach under Bob Huggins for 14 years and played for him at Cincinnati. Martin helped lead the Bearcats to the Final Four in 1992.

From 2004-2006, he served as an assistant at Cincinnati State Community College. He was also an assistant under Huggins at Kansas State from 2006-2007. If Martin is offered the position, it would be his first head coaching job.

