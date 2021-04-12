Advertisement

WVU Avoids Sweep at Baylor, 8-4

Mountaineers win first game in Waco since 2017 and secure Mazey’s 250th career victory
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (WDTV) - WVU avoided a series sweep beating Baylor, 8-4.

The victory was the Mountaineers’ first in Waco since 2017 and snapped a a six-game losing streak to the Bears. Head coach Randy Mazey also secured his 250th career victory at WVU.

Matt McCormick went 2-for-5 and blasted a home run for the second day in a row. His two-run shot in the sixth inning gave West Virginia a 6-3 lead. Vince Ippoliti went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Starting pitcher Ben Hampton improved to 3-0 for the Mountaineers and earned the win. The freshman allowed just three earned runs through 6.2 innings and struck out four batters.

West Virginia improves to 12-14 overall and 4-5 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers are back in action Wednesday night hosting Marshall at 6:30 p.m.

