WVU Men’s Soccer Sweeps Northern Illinois, 2-0

DeKalb, Ill. (WDTV) - WVU men’s soccer picked up a crucial conference win blanking Northern Illinois on the road, 2-0.

Tony Pineda scored his third goal of the year in the 25th minute. Fairmont Senior alum Ike Swiger found the back of the net in the 39th minute for his team-leading fourth goal of the season.

With the victory, the Mountaineers improve to 6-3 overall and 4-3 in MAC play. West Virginia sweeps the season series with Northern Illinois after defeating the Huskies, 1-0 on March 6.

WVU is tied for second place with Western Michigan in the conference standings and is a half game behind first-place Bowling Green. The Mountaineers play at BGSU Wednesday at 3 p.m.

