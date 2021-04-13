Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | April 13th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our temperatures rise up towards 70 degrees today, with a mix of plenty of sun as well as plenty of clouds but dry conditions throughout. However, these dry conditions come to an end by Wednesday morning, once more sprinkles move in. We’ll have lots of cloud cover, which keeps our temperatures in the low 60s, and scattered sprinkles throughout the entire day. The chance for showers continues through Thursday, but temperatures on Thursday are about 10 degrees cooler, with afternoon highs just reaching 50 degrees. We will also see some wind gusts around 20 miles an hour on Thursday afternoon, which could make driving in the rain a little bit tricky. On Friday, we dry out, and afternoon temperatures reach the upper 50s, but we will still see some scattered cloud cover. Temperatures make it back into the low 60s by Saturday, with a mix of clouds and sun and rain pushing in late at night. More isolated sprinkles continue through the day on Sunday, with a mix of sun and rain. We can expect temperatures in the low sixties again on Sunday. Make sure to stay warm this week!

Today: A partly cloudy day with sun and dry conditions. High: 70.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows near 50 degrees. Low: 48.

Wednesday: Scattered showers through the day, clouds. High: 65.

Thursday: A chilly day with lots of clouds. High: 51.

